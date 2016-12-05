Our Mission

To fund research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer’s disease.

Cure Alzheimer’s Fund is registered as a 501(c)(3) public charity under the name, "Alzheimer’s Disease Research Foundation,” and proudly meets all twenty Standards for Charity Accountability.

Alzstream™ Webinar: Dialogue with the National Institutes of Health on Alzheimer’s Disease

On December 5, 2016, we visited the National Institutes of Health for a conversation with Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA), about public and private efforts being made to advance Alzheimer's research.

Job Posting: Office Manager/Executive Assistant

"Alzheimer's Outlook Far From Bleak": JAMA Interview With Tanzi, Zlokovic

21st Century Cures Act Signed Into Law

